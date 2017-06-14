Bill Cosby 'in good spirits'

Photo: All rights reserved. Bill Cosby

Embattled comedian Bill Cosby remains "in good spirits" as jurors in his sex assault trial continue deliberations for a second day.

The married actor is fighting three felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, amid allegations he drugged and attacked Andrea Constand, a former employee at his alma mater, Temple University, during a 2004 encounter at his Pennsylvania home.

Cosby did not testify as part of his defense, but his alleged victim did, and told the Montgomery County Courthouse her mentor had given her three blue pills, which he alleged were supplements, to help her "relax". She claimed she passed out, but was "jolted awake" when she felt her body being violated.

The Cosby Show star, 79, has long maintained the sex he had with Constand, now 44, was consensual.

He was not charged with any crimes at the time, but he did settle a civil suit with her out of court in 2006.

Closing arguments were delivered on Monday, and the case was then handed over to the 12-person jury, comprised of seven men and five women.

Deliberations continued on Tuesday, and as Cosby awaits to hear the verdict, he is staying positive.

"Mr. Cosby is in good spirits and feels that these jurors are highly intelligent and (he's) hopeful they will make the right decision," his representative Andrew Wyatt tells UsMagazine.com.

More than 50 women have come forward with decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years, but Cosby's representatives have always maintained his innocence.

He faces a lengthy jail stint if convicted of the counts in the Constand case, which was reopened in 2015 after his previously sealed testimony from the civil proceedings was made public. In the deposition, the funnyman star confessed to obtaining strong sedatives to hand out to females he wanted to have sex with, although he insisted he didn't use them when he is alleged to have assaulted Constand.