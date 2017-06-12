42377
Lorde triumphs at Bonnaroo

Lorde's hotly anticipated set at Tennessee's Bonnaroo festival on Sunday (11Jun17) was delayed for half an hour by technical difficulties.

The New Zealand musician, 20, tried to begin her gig with a string quartet version of her hit Green Light, but according to USA Today, she had to abandon the song twice due to faulty onstage monitors.

"Sorry guys, technical difficulties," Lorde told fans. "How you doing out there, Bonnaroo? It's such a joy to see you. We've just all had our monitors go down, so bear with us for one second please."

She then briefly left the stage, returning a few moments later to try to sing her opening number again. After another aborted attempt she added, "I'm so sorry, guys. I'm in the dark out here. I've gotta work this out."

Praising the crowd as "f**king magical" she then left the stage for 25 minutes, returning after the delay to the delight of screaming fans gathered at the event in Manchester, Tennessee.

At the third time of asking the pop star's set went off without a hitch, and she completed a set that included music from her new album Melodrama released Friday (16Jun17), and hits from her 2013 debut Pure Heroine.

After finishing the gig, the Royals singer wrote on Twitter, "bonnaroo, you're so peachy!!!! what a welcome. we love you forever."

Melodrama has been one of the most hotly anticipated albums of 2017, with fans finally set to hear a new Lorde album four years after her debut launched her to pop stardom as a 16-year-old.

Other acts who performed at the festival last weekend (10-11Jun17) included U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper.

