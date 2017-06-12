42377
Entertainment  

Lohan joins comedy show

Lindsay Lohan has been added to the cast of Rupert Grint's British TV comedy Sick Note.

In the first series of the show, the Harry Potter star plays Daniel Glass, a compulsive liar who is misdiagnosed with a terminal illness by doctor Ian Glennis, played by Shaun of the Dead actor Nick Frost. It is yet to air but bosses at British broadcaster Sky Atlantic commissioned a second season in April.

Lindsay has been added to the cast for the second season and will play Katerina West, the daughter of Daniel's overbearing boss Kenny West, played by Miami Vice star Don Johnson.

According to her representatives, the 30-year-old actress has been showing up at 6am each day for filming and is going to be "absolutely hilarious".

She shared a picture of herself in character with Rupert and Nick on Twitter and wrote in the caption, "Jokes with Rupert Grint and @nickjfrost on set of my new show Sick Note."

"We are extremely excited about this show since watching the first season we could not stop laughing," her manager Scott Carlsen said in a statement. "Lindsay saw episode 1 and was hooked, we told them we were up for it and a few weeks later we started shooting. She loves being back on set filming again, you can really see her passion shine through. We have a lot planned for the year so keep your eyes peeled."

The Mean Girls star has stepped back from screen acting in recent years, taking a break from Hollywood, basing herself in Europe, and appearing on the West End stage in Speed-the-Plow.

Her last significant screen acting role was in 2013 thriller The Canyons, and she has recently indicated that she misses making movies.

"I miss it," she told E! News last month (May17). "But at the same time, I'm creating a bunch of different things on my own so I want to focus on what I'm doing."

