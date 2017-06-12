Come From Away wins Tony

Photo: The Canadian Press Christopher Ashley with the award for best direction of a musical for "Come From Away."

The people of Newfoundland were celebrated in speech and song at the Tony Awards on Sunday night but the heartwarming Canadian musical "Come From Away" fell short in its historic bid to capture Broadway's biggest musical prize.

"Come From Away" headed into the Tonys with seven nominations, including a nod for best musical. It was just the second Canadian-written show in the 71-year history of the Tonys to vie for the top musical honour, following 2006's "The Drowsy Chaperone," which won five awards.

Christopher Ashley took home the award for best director of a musical but "Come From Away" was shut out in all other categories.

"Dear Evan Hansen" was named best musical and was the night's big winner with six awards in all. It also beat "Come From Away" for best original score, best book of a musical and best featured actress in a musical. "Come From Away" also lost out in the lighting design and choreography categories.

"Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

In his acceptance speech, Ashley paid tribute to his own creative team and the real-life residents who inspired the uplifting musical.

"Most of all, I'd like to accept this on behalf of the people of Newfoundland and all of the first responders and their families in New York," Ashley said.

"The people who extended their hearts and their homes and were generous and kind at the very worst moments, to all of you, thank you."