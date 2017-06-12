42377
39499

Entertainment  

Come From Away wins Tony

- | Story: 199220

The people of Newfoundland were celebrated in speech and song at the Tony Awards on Sunday night but the heartwarming Canadian musical "Come From Away" fell short in its historic bid to capture Broadway's biggest musical prize.

"Come From Away" headed into the Tonys with seven nominations, including a nod for best musical. It was just the second Canadian-written show in the 71-year history of the Tonys to vie for the top musical honour, following 2006's "The Drowsy Chaperone," which won five awards.

Christopher Ashley took home the award for best director of a musical but "Come From Away" was shut out in all other categories.

"Dear Evan Hansen" was named best musical and was the night's big winner with six awards in all. It also beat "Come From Away" for best original score, best book of a musical and best featured actress in a musical. "Come From Away" also lost out in the lighting design and choreography categories.

"Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The remote East Coast town saw its population double in size as it sheltered 6,579 passengers and crew from planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

In his acceptance speech, Ashley paid tribute to his own creative team and the real-life residents who inspired the uplifting musical.

"Most of all, I'd like to accept this on behalf of the people of Newfoundland and all of the first responders and their families in New York," Ashley said.

"The people who extended their hearts and their homes and were generous and kind at the very worst moments, to all of you, thank you."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Heidi the dog really, really loves watching ‘Planet Earth’

Must Watch
Do you get excited when your favorite show comes on? Probably not as excited as Heidi.
Essay Making Administration Have the fantastic piece of content speedy above time
Uncategorized
Essay Making Administration Have the fantastic piece of content...
Essay Generating Administration Have the extraordinary posting rapid through time
Uncategorized
Essay Generating Administration Have the extraordinary posting...
Daily Dose – June 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Mondays suck. Luckily the Daily Dose is here for you.


41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
41875


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


39637
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43021