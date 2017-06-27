42514
Time Machine relives '80s

After successfully taking on Motown and one hit wonders, Rann Berry and Random Act will tackle the 1980s.

Berry gave fans a small preview of the show when he opened up for Trooper recently at Royal LePage Place.

Dubbed Rann Berry's Time Machine, the show is a rocking tribute to the decade.

The show will feature the music of some of the most iconic rock acts of the era, including U2, Simple Minds, Tears for Fears, The Police, The Cars, AC/DC and Duran Duran. It also includes a tribute to David Bowie and Prince, both of whom died in 2016.

“The thing that I love about doing this show is the fact that we as musicians actually played through the '80s," said Berry.

"We lived it. We were playing six nights a week in these huge clubs throughout Western Canada. There were so many clubs back then that featured live bands.

“For our new Time Machine show, we’ve spent a lot of time carefully choosing what we felt were some of the most memorable and iconic '80s hits, and we’ve even gone as far as to track down authentic 1980s vintage instruments to perfectly duplicate the synthesizer/guitar-driven sound that defined the decade."

The Time Machine debuts at Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

