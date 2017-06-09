Watoto Childrenâ€™s Choir

Photo: watoto.ca

Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows. In January 2017, Watoto launched a whole new Watoto Children’s Choir production, Signs & Wonders, that celebrates the joy of salvation. The choir will be performing in venues across Canada from January to July 2017. This dynamic production boasts a choir comprised of orphans and other vulnerable children. It will present new worship music from Watoto Church in Uganda and invite audiences to experience an encounter with God. Signs & Wonders will be presented in Kelowna on July 1st at Festivals Kelowna at 12pm & 5pm & July 2nd at Kelowna Christian Reformed Church (239 Snowsell St) at 10am. The full tour schedule can be viewed online at watoto.com/app/choir/calendar



Through the power of their testimonies, the children will share stories of how their lives have been changed, and how they have been called into a life of purpose to transform their communities. Each story will declare the miracle of transformation – from darkness to light; from despair to hope; from loss to purpose; from fear to faith.



Esther Kahangi is one of the children who will be travelling with the choir touring Canada in January 2017. After being born at a local hospital on the outskirts of Kampala over 7 years ago, her mother abandoned her. Esther was rescued by Baby Watoto and arrived as a premature baby, spending her first weeks in an incubator until she was well enough to move to a crib. Now she is an energetic little girl, with the most memorable smile and dance moves.