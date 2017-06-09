Anna Webberâ€™s Simple Trio

Photo: alternatorcentre.com

After almost 15 years, avant-garde saxophonist Anna Webber returns home to Kelowna with her Simple Trio for a very special concert performance on June 20th at Kelowna Forum.

This concert is the twentieth installment of the Skin And Bones Music Series. Now in its third year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

Kelowna born Anna Webber is a Brooklyn-based saxophonist, flautist, and composer whose interests and works live in the overlap between experimental jazz and new classical music. With her Simple Trio, featuring drummer John Hollenbeck and pianist Matt Mitchell, Anna has released two critically acclaimed albums on Skirl Records: Binary (2016) and SIMPLE (2014). John Hollenbeck, best known for his long-running Claudia Quintet, is a world class virtuosic drummer who leads the John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble and has worked with France’s Orchestre National de Jazz. Matt Mitchell is one of NYC’s most prolific pianists, working with John Zorn, Tim Berne, Chris Speed, and many others. Mitchell also enjoys being a current member of various ensembles including Snakeoil, John Hollenbeck’s Large Ensemble, and the Dave Douglas Quintet, to name a few. As “one of the most exciting new arrivals on the New York avant-garde jazz scene” (Peter Margasak, Chicago Reader), Anna Webber demonstrates a rich, intricate, and at times fiery relationship between composition and improvisation, evocative of the work of Henry Threadgill or Tim Berne. This is trio interplay at its very finest with an infectious forward momentum that is both intense and exhilarating.

Anna Webber’s Simple Trio performs at Kelowna Forum as part of the Skin and Bones Music Series on June 20th. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8:00 pm sharp. Kelowna Forum is located at 1317 Ethel Street in Kelowna. Admission is $20 for the public and $15 for students and Alternator members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Milkcrate Records on Ellis Street or at the Alternator located inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Season Passes for the 2017 edition of Skin And Bones can also be purchased at the Alternator or online at alternatorcentre.com