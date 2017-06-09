Kidman broke hotel window

42377
Nicole Kidman was so upset after a brutal day of filming a naked fight scene for her TV drama Big Little Lies she hurled a rock through a hotel window.

The Oscar winner portrayed abused wife Celeste Wright in the tense adaptation of Liane Moriarty's book, and admits some scenes with her TV husband Alexander Skarsgard were tough to shake after director Jean-Marc Vallee called "Cut".

"There was one point when he (Jean-Marc) wanted to go back and reshoot me being slammed into the wardrobe because it wasn't hard enough," Nicole tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm like, 'I've got bruises because of how hard it was, so I can't believe that it didn't read that way'. But, as we all know, on film sometimes what you're feeling doesn't read."

But there was one naked scene that left her momentarily paralyzed: "I just lay on the floor. I couldn't get up. I didn't want to get up. And I remember Jean-Marc coming over and putting a towel over me in between the takes.

"I just felt completely humiliated and devastated. And angry inside. I went home and I threw a rock through a glass door."

Castmate and fellow Big Little Lies executive producer Reese Witherspoon picks up the story, telling the publication, "We were staying at a hotel and she called me and she says, 'I've just done the craziest thing'. She got home from work and she had one of these horrible scenes and she goes, 'I couldn't get into my hotel room so I threw a rock through the window...' And she goes, 'I don't do stuff like that'."

"I was obviously holding all that rage and what had been done," Kidman adds.

