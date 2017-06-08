Lunch At Allen’s is a musical powerhouse comprised of four remarkable Canadian talents: Murray McLauchlan, Cindy Church, Marc Jordan and Ian Thomas. As individuals, they have written for or sung on over 25,000,000 cds, penning hits for Josh Groban, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, America, Santana, Cher and Rod Stewart, as well as Murray’s “Farmer’s Song,” Marc’s “Marina Del Rey” and Ian’s “Painted Ladies,” just to name a few. These artists have come together adding the incredible voice of Cindy Church (Quartette, Great Western Orchestra) to form Lunch At Allen’s. Their stage show is intimate and humourous, featuring many songs familiar to anyone who has turned on a radio in the past two decades.
“You would be hard pressed to find another Canadian ensemble with more collective depth of influence over Canada’s musical landscape than Lunch At Allen’s.” - The Beat Magazine
Reserved seating tickets for Lunch At Allen’s are $45.00 -$47.50 (tax and facility fees included, service charges extra), and are available from the box offices listed below. Showtime is 7:30pm. For more info, pics & music clips, visit shantero.com or lunchatallens.ca
Entertainment
Lunch at Allen's
