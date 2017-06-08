Courtney Love bonds

Photo: All rights reserved. Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain

Rocker Courtney Love is rebuilding her bond with daughter Frances Bean Cobain with music and art sessions.

The Hole frontwoman ended years of estrangement with her only child in 2013, four years after she was stripped of her parental rights as she battled substance abuse issues.

They have been working on improving their mother-daughter relationship ever since, and Courtney reveals she and Frances Bean, now 24, love to channel their creative sides whenever they spend time together.

"We like to do art together, we like to play guitar together," she told breakfast show Good Morning America. "We hang out a lot. She's a great kid."

Courtney admits her kid has inherited a lot of her personality traits from her late father, Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain, who she also bears a strong resemblance to.

Love continued, "She's very enigmatic, she's got a very dry, sick sense of humor that he had... and she's able to cut people down with one line, like he was able to do; he was really good with that (sic)."

Frances Bean has already started to follow in her parents' career footsteps with her passions in art and music, but she is determined to find her own way in the entertainment industry.

"I'm so proud of her," Courtney gushed. "She won't do anything unless she does it on her own, she's very stubborn that way. (She gets that from) me, probably!"

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old singer also touched on how she managed to raise Frances Bean away from the spotlight after Kurt's suicide in 1994.

"Just by not exploiting her too much," Courtney explained. "Not letting her get photographed and giving her a normal childhood - as normal as possible for living in Beverly Hills."

Frances Bean was just one-and-a-half-years old when her father died.