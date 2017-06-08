Mischa Barton dating model

42534
Actress Mischa Barton is putting her troubled love life behind her by dating Australian model James Abercrombie.

The former The O.C. star has been photographed in recent weeks with a new man by her side, and now he's been identified as James, the son of millionaire businessman Andrew Abercrombie, whose fortune is estimated at $574 million.

Mischa hit it off with James after meeting at a party in Los Angeles last month and he accompanied the actress on a trip to France for the Cannes Film Festival, according to the model's representative at Bucknall Management/FRM Model Management.

"He (James) is now back in Los Angeles and they are spending a lot of time together," FRM Model Management director Stephen Bucknall told the Daily Mail.

Mischa has yet to comment on the budding romance, but her blossoming love life is sure to put a smile on her face following her recent sex tape scandal.

The 31-year-old won a restraining order against her ex Jon Zacharias and another former lover, Adam Spaw, after claiming one or both of them were responsible for leaking explicit footage of the actress.

According to legal documents, the two men blamed each other for shopping the the X-rated footage, which Mischa maintains was made without her consent, to porn companies, but this week, the star struck a deal with Zacharias to keep their sex tape under wraps.

Spaw is still barred from releasing the material under the temporary restraining order, which was expected to be made permanent in another court hearing set for Wednesday.

