Hip documentary coming

Bell Media has unveiled a glimpse of a new documentary on the Tragically Hip's smash cross-country tour.

The upcoming film documents the leadup to the band's 2016 tour for their "Man Machine Poem" album after Hip frontman Gord Downie announced he had incurable brain cancer.

The tour ended with an emotional nationally broadcast concert in the band's hometown of Kingston, Ont.

The 90-second trailer for the film features candid behind-the-scenes moments of the band in rehearsal and backstage on their tour.

Bell Media teamed with Banger Films, which was behind the documentary "Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage," and directors Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier on the Hip film.

The documentary is set for a fall theatrical run ahead of a two-hour special on CTV slated for October.

The network premiere is scheduled to be followed by airings on various Bell Media and on-demand platforms, including The Movie Network, Much and CraveTV.

