A-Rod threatened by ex

Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is considering legal action against an ex-lover who is reportedly threatening to expose their private messages if he doesn't pay her.

The retired baseball star reportedly split with the unnamed woman following a fling in 2014 and she would continue to get in touch infrequently to ask for small amounts of money, which he always refused, according to TMZ.com.

The former New York Yankees star started dating Jennifer earlier this year and ever since, the ex has been asking him for larger amounts of money and when Alex refused once again, adding he wanted to be left alone and he was now in a happy relationship, the ex demanded he pay her $600,000 or she would shop their private text messages to various media outlets.

A source has told TMZ they believe his former partner intended to release texts sent during their romance and make it seem like they were current, as if he had been messaging her while he was with Jennifer.

The sportsman is refusing to give into her demands and his legal team is reportedly planning to go to the police if her threats continue.

TMZ reports that the singer and actress is fully aware of the situation and stands by him as she has been in a similar position in the past.

Alex, who has previously been linked to stars such as Cameron Diaz and Madonna, confirmed his romance with Jennifer in March and they made their red carpet debut as a couple in May at the Met Gala in New York.

She later admitted they were nervous about their big moment, telling U.S. breakfast show Today. "We were both a little bit nervous, but at the end of the day, we're like, 'Let's just have fun.'

"You put yourself out there (for criticism). It's such a personal thing, you're so happy, you're... having your own moment, and then you go out there in front of the world and you open yourself up to be talked about, opinions and everything..."