Sheeran breaks his record

Ed Sheeran managed to break his own record by cramming 55 Maltesers chocolates in his mouth during his Carpool Karaoke appearance on Tuesday.

The Castle on the Hill singer was the latest musician to join James Corden for the segment, which saw him perform hits such as Thinking Out Loud, Shape of You and Sing with the chat show host as they drove through Los Angeles.

Towards the start of his career, Ed showed off his ability to fit a huge amount of Maltesers, small spherical balls of malt honeycomb covered in milk chocolate, in his mouth. Some of his previous attempts reached 47 to 52 balls, but Ed managed to surpass that when challenged by James on their car trip.

They started their attempt at the same time but James gave up after 26 and opened the door to spit them onto the road, while Ed carried on going. The footage was then sped up until Ed reached 55 and couldn't go any further, spitting them onto the sidewalk.

"I don't know how you've done that," James laughed. "That is insane!"

Ed also revealed he was nervous to film the segment so he brought his acoustic guitar along to makes himself feel more comfortable.

"When it comes to (music), you stand me there with a microphone, I feel naked and a bit weird... I've been glued to this guitar since I was 11 years old and it's just been a way, if it ever feels awkward, I just bring it out," he admitted.

"I was quite an unfortunate looking kid. I feel like God looked down at me and was like, 'you need help getting laid, mate.'"

During the drive, they sang a reworked version of Castle on the Hill to address the L.A. traffic, plus covers of One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful and Love Yourself, a song he co-wrote with Justin Bieber. He also recalled a story about getting drunk with the Canadian star in Japan, when they ended up on a golf course, with Justin suggesting Ed hit a golf ball out of his mouth.

Due to his intoxicated state, the Brit "cracked him across the face" but Justin took it quite well, with Ed adding, "Surprisingly, he was like, 'Ow, bro, Ow' and just carried on."

The segment marked the first of The Late Late Show's three-date residency in London. As Corden opened the show, he told viewers he was proud to be filming in his hometown despite recent terror attacks and added, "This is not a country that feels afraid."