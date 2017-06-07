Cosby's accuser 'humiliated'

Photo: All rights reserved. Bill Cosby

The woman at the centre of Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault trial was left "humiliated" and "confused" after his alleged 2004 attack, a court has heard.

Andrea Constand took to the witness stand in Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the second day of Cosby's trial, to share her recollections of the night the now-disgraced comedian is said to have drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home.

The Cosby Show star has pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault relating to the encounter with Constand, a former employee at his alma mater, Temple University. The married actor has always maintained the sex they had was consensual.

During her testimony on Tuesday, Constand, now 44, claimed she had trusted Cosby as "a Temple friend" and "mentor" before the alleged rape. She told the court he had given Constand three pills, which he reportedly claimed were supplements, to help her "relax" after she visited him to discuss her future career plans.

"I began to slur my words and I told Mr. Cosby that I had trouble seeing him and I was seeing two of him," she testified. "When I stood up, my legs were not strong and I began to panic a bit."

"I don't remember passing out," she said as she grew emotional. "But later I was jolted awake."

Constand, whose testimony marked the first time she had spoken publicly about the incident, claimed she tried to stop Cosby from violating her body, but she found herself incapacitated, reports Deadline.com.

"I wanted him to stop," she told the jury. "In my head, I was trying to get my hands to move and my legs to move but I was frozen. I wasn't able to fight him away."

"I felt humiliated and I felt confused," she continued. "I just wanted to go home."

Constand went on to admit she spoke to Cosby the morning after the alleged attack, something she had previously hidden from police, and kept in touch with the actor because she was afraid of how the incident would affect her life and career.

Cosby was not charged with any crimes at the time of Constand's original allegations, but he did settle a civil suit with her out of court in 2006.

The criminal case was reopened in 2015, after his previously-sealed testimony from the civil proceedings was made public. In the deposition, Cosby confessed to obtaining strong sedatives to hand out to females he wanted to have sex with, although he insisted he didn't use them when he is alleged to have assaulted Constand.

The trial continues.