Juno winners in Keremeos

Photo: oldgristmill.ca

Join Juno-winning folk duo Pharis and Jason Romero for an evening of exceptional music at the Grist Mill and Gardens Historic Site. This show, on Monday, June 12th at 7 PM is the first in a series of enchanting outdoor evening concerts featuring some exceptional music acts. The series, now in its fifth year, continues to grow, with a total of eleven concerts this summer.

Singing vibrant duets, writing deadly songs, playing handmade banjos and loving old acoustic guitars, Pharis & Jason Romero have a classic story. When some scratchy old records and a custom banjo led to their meeting in 2007, they quickly knew they were in for the long haul. They've since released five records - three as a duo - and toured across North America and the UK. They've won a Juno award, been featured on NPR Music, CBC, BBC, and Folk Alley, and have performed on A Prairie Home Companion and CBC's The Vinyl Cafe. They are passionate teachers and believers in many things folk, and their heartbreakingly harmonic live show is an ever-evolving and never-ending quest for good songs and beautiful sounds.



A Wanderer I'll Stay is the latest release from the duo. Raising a family while developing an ever-growing demand for custom J. Romero Banjos, Pharis and Jason made time to carve out new songs - heartbreak to wilderness dwellers, gourd banjo instrumentals to hopeful refrains - and to put their singularly recognizable stamp on old songs. Called "sublime" (NPR) and "brilliant" (BBC), it won a 2016 Juno Award, a Western Canadian Music Award, and was nominated for an International Folk Music Award and four Canadian Folk Music Awards. The title track was 2015's #1 most-played song on the Folk-DJ Charts. Pharis & Jason's releases continue to attract audiences and radio play globally.

Doors open at 6:00PM and concerts start at 7:00PM.



You are encouraged to bring your own blankets and low-rise lawn chairs; taller chairs are also welcome, but you may be asked to sit in the back to avoid obstructing the view of others. You’re welcome to bring your own water bottles (reusable or factory-sealed) but outside food or drinks are prohibited on site. The Grist Mill & Gardens will be operating a concession at each show.



Tickets are now available for sale at the Grist Mill front desk ($20 per show), by phone at 250-499-2888 during business hours (daily 10 AM - 4 PM) or on our website. Some tickets may also be available at the door for each show, depending on availability, but a small surcharge will apply.