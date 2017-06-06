Recurring Friends nightmare

42377
Matthew Perry is so opposed to a Friends reboot that he even has recurring nightmares about it.

The 47-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing in the hit U.S. TV sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004 and launched the careers of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, among others.

Despite the programme ending more than a decade ago, rumors about a revival continue to swirl. However, one person not keen on the idea of heading back to Central Perk is Matthew.

"I have this recurring nightmare - I'm not kidding about this. When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do 'Friends' again and nobody cares," he admitted during an interview with Variety.

"We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say 'no.' The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"

Following Friends, Matthew's next TV shows, such as Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple, failed to replicate its success and were short lived. Matthew has since turned his attention to the stage, penning the play The End of Longing, which opened off-Broadway on Monday night following a run in London.

He opted to write the role for himself out of fear that he would otherwise never get away from his famous Friends alter-ego.

"No one's going to write a part for me like this one. People still see me as Chandler, the goofy, sarcastic guy, and this is not that," he explained. "I don't think that anybody's out there thinking, 'I'll write this for Perry,' other than me.

"So I did that, and I think probably the next thing I do will be written by me, too. In the second half of my life, I don't want to do your standard sitcom television. I want to do edgier, darker, dramatic stuff."

42701