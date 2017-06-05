TV swoons over Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kayaks on the Niagara River in Niagara-on-the Lake, Ont., Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gamely bantered about his sex appeal and Canada's relationship with the U.S. as he appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Monday.

Trudeau was the first sitting Canadian prime minister to appear on the long-running American daytime TV show, which was visiting Niagara Falls, Ont., for two episodes.

Ripa noted Trudeau was close with former U.S. president Barack Obama and asked how he would characterize his relationship with current President Donald Trump.

"We have a good, constructive working relationship and that's the important part of it," said Trudeau. "There's a lot of things we agree on.

"Today is World Environment Day, we don't agree on that, because I think there's a lot of good jobs in the environment that we're building for. But we both agree that the most important responsibility of a leader is to create good jobs for middle-class people across our countries and we're connected on that."

Ripa asked: "How does your wife feel about you being named the sexiest politician alive?"

"My wife's the one who doesn't believe it. She's like, 'Really?' She knows what I look like when I get up in the morning," said Trudeau.

"Is it so different than this?" replied Ripa... "A little messier," quipped Trudeau.