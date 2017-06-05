Katie Holmes enrols

Photo: All rights reserved. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes has enrolled at Harvard Business School.

The 38-year-old actress has signed up to study at the prestigious education centre under her company's moniker Noelle Productions Inc., which is inspired by her middle name.

According to a recent Instagram post, Katie has enrolled in Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program which, according to the school's website, teaches students how to "acquire proven approaches for launching and managing creative products and portfolios, managing and marketing talent, assessing and determining when to make smaller versus blockbuster bets, identifying and capitalising on market disruptions, and other strategic challenges".

Katie isn't the only famous face to have signed up for the 2017 course. Footballer Gerard Pique, the husband of singer Shakira, is among the other celebrity students, along with sports stars C.J. McCollum, Rashean Mathis and Jamie Heaslip.

The group posed for a picture alongside faculty chair Anita Elberse which was then posted on the Harvard Business School Instagram page, with the caption: "Today @HBSExecEd welcomes participants to campus for Professor @anitaelberse's The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program. This year @katieholmes212, @3gerardpique, @3jmccollum, @jamieheaslip, and Rashean Mathis share their perspectives with entertainment and sports executives from around the world! #BEMS #LifeatHBS."

Katie also confirmed her new challenge, by sharing a snap of her seat in the school's lecture hall on her Instagram page and writing: "I'm so thankful and excited to be @HarvardHBS with so many brilliant people. @Anitaelberse #HarvardBusinessSchool."

Other stars who have previously attended Harvard Business School include Channing Tatum, Tyra Banks, Swizz Beatz and LL Cool J, who will be returning this year "to talk with this year's participants about lessons he and Claudine Joseph, COO of LL Cool J, Inc., learned in last year's session and how they've applied them. #BEMS #LifeatHBS".