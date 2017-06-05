42599
Fergie still with BEP

Singer Fergie has confirmed she has not departed from the Black Eyed Peas, insisting she is simply focusing on her solo album.

On Thursday, Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am sparked rumors Fergie had left the group when he hinted she wouldn't be joining him, Taboo and Apl.de.ap at Ariana Grande's big Manchester, England benefit on Sunday, insisting she has just been one of many female stars who have appeared with the core trio over the years.

"Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us," he said in a new interview with Ahlan. "People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On Elephunk, there were several females that appeared on that album.

"Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like Let's Get it Started, it's Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like Latin Girls, it's Debi Nova, and Request Line, it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females."

will.i.am also insisted Fergie wasn't being replaced in the group, adding she's just busy "working on her solo project at the moment". On Friday, he clarified his comments, insisting he never confirmed her departure.

Fergie has now released a statement about her status with the group.

"Fergie is still in the Black Eyed Peas and has an enormous amount of love for her brothers," a statement from a spokesperson to Billboard reads. "However, she's currently focusing on her solo record in partnership with BMG and she's incredibly excited for her fans to hear her new music."

