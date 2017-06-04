Stars align against terror

Photo: The Canadian Press Ariana Grande visits a fan at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Ariana Grande will return to the stage Sunday in Manchester, England, for a concert to raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of her last show nearly two weeks ago.

Sunday's "One Love Manchester" concert, to be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground, comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London.

Grande's manager Scooter Braun said on Sunday that the concert will go on as planned. He called the event a "statement that hatred and fear will never win."

"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," Braun said in a statement. "We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford and Take That is scheduled to perform. The show will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan.

The concert will be broadcast on a variety of outlets, including television, iHeartRadio stations, and MTV will livestream the event on the website www.onelovemanchester.mtv.com.