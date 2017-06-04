41717
36016

Entertainment  

Stars align against terror

- | Story: 198666

Ariana Grande will return to the stage Sunday in Manchester, England, for a concert to raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of her last show nearly two weeks ago.

Sunday's "One Love Manchester" concert, to be held at the city's Old Trafford cricket ground, comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London.

Grande's manager Scooter Braun said on Sunday that the concert will go on as planned. He called the event a "statement that hatred and fear will never win."

"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," Braun said in a statement. "We must not be afraid and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

A star-studded lineup including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Marcus Mumford and Take That is scheduled to perform. The show will be broadcast across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan.

The concert will be broadcast on a variety of outlets, including television, iHeartRadio stations, and MTV will livestream the event on the website www.onelovemanchester.mtv.com.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

This Bernese Mountain Dog retrieves lost golf balls to help out his fellow doggies

Must Watch
Davos the dog gets to play a drawn out version of fetch, all while helping his fellow floofers.
will.i.am confirms reports Fergie is no longer a Black Eyed Pea
Music
Black Eyed Peas leader will.i.am appears to have confirmed...
7 Ways to maximize your misery
Must Watch
Hands up: who else is following these steps nearly exactly?
Horoscope
Horoscope: June 4-10
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Take time for sober second thought in...


42591
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
42591


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


39776
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39826



39499