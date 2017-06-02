42877
39499

Entertainment  

Drugs didn't kill Cornell

- | Story: 198590

Autopsy reports show Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room.

The reports say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. The reports were released Friday by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after the 52-year-old was found dead.

Dr. Theodore Brown says a resistance band was around Cornell's neck, and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.

The report says there were sedatives in Cornell's body along with Lorazepam, a drug for anxiety. Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has said the toxicology report might shed light on why he killed himself.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017

Galleries
Our most explosive gif gallery yet is here! untitled This box only opens if all the tiny blocks are moved in the correct sequence...
TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The beat goes on. Mom hears her son’s heart beat again in...
This close-up magic trick will blow your mind!
Must Watch
Please, no one explain to us how this works we just want to...
John Legend feels Ariana Grande’s pain over Manchester attack
Music
John Legend has offered his support to Ariana Grande after a...


40247
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40415


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


37580
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada