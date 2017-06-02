41717
50 years of Sgt. Pepper

It was 50 years ago, almost to the day, that Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play.

The band is long gone, but the music of The Beatles still reverberates — and nowhere more loudly than in Liverpool, where the 50th birthday of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" is the spark for a citywide festival.

The album, released in the U.S. on June 2, 1967 — just after its British debut — was a psychedelic landmark whose influences ranged from rock to raga to English music hall. For many critics and fans, it's the Fab Four's finest achievement.

Half a century on, Liverpool has asked 13 artists to respond to the album's 13 tracks, for a "Sgt. Pepper at 50 " festival that runs through June 16. The artists come from Britain, the U.S., France, India and Australia, and their works range over theatre, dance, public art, puppetry, film, fireworks and music.

The festival is endorsed by surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who have both sent messages of support.

Claire McColgan, director of public body Culture Liverpool, said the festival aims "to take something that is so iconic, that is so known throughout the world, and give a whole contemporary, fresh interpretation of it."

"These four boys from this city never left here," she said. "Their songs tell a story of this place."

