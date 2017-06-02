Cruise made crew vomit

Photo: All rights reserved. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's insistence on perfecting a zero-gravity stunt for The Mummy caused members of the film's crew to vomit.

Tom stars as military operative Nick Morton in the latest reboot of the Ancient Egyptian thriller franchise, and has maintained his reputation for performing the spectacular set-pieces that he developed fronting the Mission: Impossible films.

The 54-year-old actor convinced studio bosses to take him, co-star Annabelle Wallis and the film's crew up in a plane to dive from 25,000 feet to simulate weightlessness.

He told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton, "I had to convince the studio to let me do it and Annabelle and I had to do the scene 64 times! It took us two days and the crew was flying around and vomiting in between takes."

Tom usually spends months training to get ready for an action movie, but said he was unable to train for the effects of the zero-gravity set-piece.

"You couldn't train for this," he added. "Normally stunts take months of prepping but we just did it. It was wild and I can't believe the studio actually let me do it!"

Annabelle, who plays Egyptologist Jenny Halsey in the movie, enjoyed the epic stunt, especially as she managed to avoid throwing up on one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

"If you get any job you are excited but doing a stunt with him that he has never done before is just incredible," she gushed to Graham. "And, not vomiting on him!"

The Mummy is the latest version of the classic horror franchise, which began with the 1932 movie starring Boris Karloff.

Brendan Fraser fronted a successful 1999 reboot that spawned two sequels and The Scorpion King spin-off series, but for Tom the original horror films are what made him fall in love with the franchise.

"I loved all the old black and white original horror films which I wasn't allowed to watch as a kid," he explained. "But, I was about six years old and saw all of them and was so terrified I had to sleep on the floor of my sister's bedroom."

The Mummy debuts in cinemas on 9 June.