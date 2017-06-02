Jim Carrey backs Griffin

42877
Jim Carrey has offered his support to comedienne Kathy Griffin following her ill-received Donald Trump beheading video.

The redhead has apologized for posting footage from an explosive Tyler Shields photo shoot, in which she appeared to be holding the bloody head of Donald Trump, after receiving backlash from the President and his family.

Her actions have cost her a New Year's Eve hosting stint on CNN, endorsement deals and a series of upcoming gigs in New Mexico, California, and New Jersey, while former leader Bill Clinton's daughter Chelsea and newsman Anderson Cooper are among those attacking Kathy for taking part in the controversial shoot.

But the Trump video didn't upset Carrey, who insists it's the job of a comedian "to cross the line at all times", adding, "That line is not real."

Carrey told Entertainment Tonight, "If you step out into that spotlight and you're doing the crazy things that he (Trump) is doing, we're the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It's impossible to get away from it."

The provocative The Mask star also revealed he too has had dreams about killing Trump, adding, "I had a dream the other night I was playing golf with Donald Trump. I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it!"

Griffin is now hoping Trump accepts her apology after she filmed a follow-up video in which she stated: "I sincerely apologize. I'm just now seeing the reaction to these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far."

