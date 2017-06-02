42377
39583

Entertainment  

Sheen's new girlfriend

- | Story: 198539

Charlie Sheen has stepped out in public with a new girlfriend. 

The 51-year-old actor showed off his blonde partner, known only as Jools, as he arrived at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, to celebrate his daughter Lola's 12 birthday.

While further details about Jools, such as her age, occupation or how long she has been dating Sheen are as yet unknown, he was more than happy to pose next to his new love.

In a video clip from outside the restaurant, Sheen is seen saying: "It's my daughter's birthday. She's 12. This is my girlfriend, that's Jools. No one's got a photo of us yet."

The footage showed Sheen calling Jools, who had her back to the camera as she got out of the car, over to him - where he then spoke to the reporter about their relationship.

It's Sheen's first public romance since he split from fiancee Brett Rossi in October 2014.

The former Two and a Half Men actor has been married three times - to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996, to Denise Richards, the mother of his two daughters, from 2002 to 2006, and Brooke Mueller, from 2008 to 2010.

In 2011, Mueller, who had twin sons with Sheen, filed for a restraining order against her former spouse, citing that he was "clinically insane".

Since publicly revealing that he was HIV-positive in 2015, having been diagnosed roughly four years earlier, Sheen has become something of a spokesperson for victims of the disease.

In an interview earlier this year, he revealed that he knows the identities of several other stars in Hollywood with the same condition, but will take their identities to his grave.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Dude surfs flying drone to deliver ball to Portuguese soccer pitch

Must Watch
Seriously, does this whole affair remind anyone else of the Green Goblin from “Spider-Man”? No? Just us?  
Friday Fails – June 2, 2017
Galleries
Cheers to another rousing edition of Friday Fails!
Friday Fails – June 2, 2017 (2)
Galleries
How low can you go?
We’re supremely jealous of this kid whose dad built him a hovercraft
Must Watch
Uh, can this kid’s dad be our dad? We’re willing to...


42131
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40181


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada