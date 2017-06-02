Sheen's new girlfriend

Photo: All rights reserved. Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen has stepped out in public with a new girlfriend.

The 51-year-old actor showed off his blonde partner, known only as Jools, as he arrived at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday, to celebrate his daughter Lola's 12 birthday.

While further details about Jools, such as her age, occupation or how long she has been dating Sheen are as yet unknown, he was more than happy to pose next to his new love.

In a video clip from outside the restaurant, Sheen is seen saying: "It's my daughter's birthday. She's 12. This is my girlfriend, that's Jools. No one's got a photo of us yet."

The footage showed Sheen calling Jools, who had her back to the camera as she got out of the car, over to him - where he then spoke to the reporter about their relationship.

It's Sheen's first public romance since he split from fiancee Brett Rossi in October 2014.

The former Two and a Half Men actor has been married three times - to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996, to Denise Richards, the mother of his two daughters, from 2002 to 2006, and Brooke Mueller, from 2008 to 2010.

In 2011, Mueller, who had twin sons with Sheen, filed for a restraining order against her former spouse, citing that he was "clinically insane".

Since publicly revealing that he was HIV-positive in 2015, having been diagnosed roughly four years earlier, Sheen has become something of a spokesperson for victims of the disease.

In an interview earlier this year, he revealed that he knows the identities of several other stars in Hollywood with the same condition, but will take their identities to his grave.