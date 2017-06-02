Grande returns to U.K.

Photo: All rights reserved. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has touched down in the U.K. ahead of her benefit concert for victims of the terrorist attack on her gig in Manchester, England.

The singer will perform alongside some of pop's biggest names in front of 50,000 fans at the city's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday.

Early on Friday morning the 23-year-old was pictured stepping off a private jet at London's Stansted Airport.

The photographs, obtained by editors at British newspaper The Sun, showed a somber Ariana dressed in a white hooded top and carrying a pink backpack.

The One Love Manchester mega-gig, which will feature sets from the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Coldplay, was arranged at short notice after a suicide bomber targeted the singer's Manchester Arena concert last week.

22 people, including an eight-year-old girl, died in the terrorist attack, while over 100 were injured.

On Sunday Ariana will be joined on stage by several survivors of the atrocity for a performance of her hit song My Everything.

Those who attended the tragic gig on 22 May have been able to apply for free tickets for the charity event.

Sales of the remaining tickets will raise money for the We Love Manchester emergency fund, which will provide assistance to the injured and bereaved families.

Bosses at Ticketmaster put aside 14,200 for those who were at Manchester Arena, but received more than 25,000 free ticket applications from members of the public - 5,000 more people than attended the original gig.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed staff had identified around 10,000 false claims. Tickets for the concert sold out in six minutes.

The concert, which will also feature performances from Little Mix, Niall Horan, Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams, who will reportedly reunite with his old boyband Take That, will be broadcast on Britain's BBC network.