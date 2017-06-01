42599
Jim Cuddy to rock the vines

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards is pleased to announce that Jim Cuddy will perform July 15, 2017 on the Crush Deck at their new Sparkling wine facility surrounded by vineyard and mountain and overlooking Okanagan Lake.  Juno award winning artist Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo fame will grace the stage along with Colin Cripps and Anne

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards opens its gates to ticket patrons at 6:45 pm with the concert commencing at 7:30 pm.  Tickets are $125 and are available online commencing June 2, 2017 at http://www.fitzwine.com/Visit/Concerts.  Limited seating for the concert dinners at $275 per person (includes concert ticket and 4 course dinner paired with wine) are also available online at http://www.fitzwine.com/Visit/Concerts.

39499