Photo: sonsofthepioneers.org/

It has been announced the legendary Sons of the Pioneers will be appearing in concert at 7PM on Wednesday June 26, 2017 at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre in Vernon. The Sons of the Pioneers are synonymous with the ultimate in Cowboy music. For decades, the premier western singing group has musically painted unforgettable images and stories of horses, cattle, cowboys, “night herds”, tall timber, canyons and prairies. Their original songs like “Tumbling Tumbleweeds”, “Cool Water” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky” are classics forever entwined into the lore and mystique of the American West. Both “Tumbleweeds” and “Cool Water” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.



First started by Roy Rogers and gifted songwriters Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer, the group garnered national and international fans through appearances in almost 100 western films during the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. Numerous albums were recorded with Decca, Columbia, RCA and others. The group provided songs for several John Ford westerns including the soundtrack for “The Searchers” starring John Wayne. When television came along they regularly appeared on the Roy Rogers Show, and guest starred on such programs as the Barbara Mandrell Show. Walt Disney also called upon the Pioneers to supply the soundtrack for the film “Pecos Bill”. They were the first cowboy musical group to perform at Carnegie Hall and the first to headline in Las Vegas casinos.



The current group’s configuration is part of a continuous and uninterrupted 80-year existence in which they have accumulated more coveted honors and awards than anyone in Western music. The group has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Western Music Association Hall of Fame and the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, among others. The Smithsonian Institute named them as “National Treasures”.



Shows will be in Kelowna June 21, Oliver June 24, Nelson June 25, Vernon June 26 and Kamloops June 28. Vernon tickets are available through www.ticketseller.ca or by phone 1-250-549-7469. There is limited seating so get your tickets early.