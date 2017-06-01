42761
39555

Entertainment  

Garner upset about article

- | Story: 198438

Actress Jennifer Garner has slammed the editors of People magazine for their new cover, which suggests she has spoken to them about her divorce.

The 44-year-old split from husband Ben Affleck in 2015, but the couple has remained close for the sake of its three kids.

Neither of the stars have spoken about the breakdown of their marriage and their future - and Garner is keen to let friends, family and fans know she hasn't opened up to the weekly publication, despite a cover story that suggests she has.

In a new Facebook post on Wednesday, she wrote: "It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me.

"It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant - with twins! - (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore.

"This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight. I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article."

She then added: "While we are here, for what it's worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete. Have a beautiful day."

Affleck and Garner filed for divorce on 13 April pro per, meaning they put forth the documents without a lawyer.

The two stars submitted identical individual documents and filed a divorce petition and response at the same time, indicating they are ending the marriage on mutually amicable terms with little possibility of a long drawn-out court battle.

They have asked for joint legal and physical custody of their three young children.

No spousal support terms were set in the divorce documents, leaving the final decision on this matter to the judge presiding over the case.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Soccer player in Hungary sets a new bar for flopping

Must Watch
I’ve seen that move before when a 2-year-old does it when you tell them they can’t watch any more Paw Patrol.
Janet Jackson planning fly-on-the wall reality show – report
Music
Janet Jackson is reportedly in negotiations to film her own...
Let ‘Prophets For Profit$’ tap into your deepest insecurities and find the perfect religion for you!
Must Watch
Put that existential dread to bed and let this For-Profit Call...
Best of Seven archery girls – June 1, 2017
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a girl who can shoot a bow? Vote for your...


39874
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
42848


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


39776
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42701