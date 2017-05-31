Chautauqua @ St. Joseph's

Photo: socialmagnet.ca

Where else can you find Anne of Green Gables, Sir John A. MacDonald and Don Cherry on the same stage?

Before television, and even before radio, Chautauquas were popularly attended community events in both Canada and the United States featuring a mix of orators, performers, singers, musicians and other entertainers.

Kelowna schoolchildren are reviving an old Canadian tradition that blends education, entertainment and out of the box learning under a big top!

Intermediate students in grades 4 to 7 at St. Joseph’s have contributed much effort leading up to their Chautauqua which premiers next week. The students have researched historical topics and embraced the social studies and Canadian heritage learning with enthusiasm.

Attendees will see Canada’s history book unfold on stage and a new way of learning celebrated.

Careful attention and countless hours have been dedicated to ensuring authenticity in costuming for the era by a team of talented volunteer fashion designers. Parents have worked with students to create voyageur canoes, tall ships and totem poles!

Vice Principal and music director, Vivian Farr, has worked with the students daily to perfect their vocal and instrumental performances. Students are often heard singing their Chautauqua songs in the halls, on the playground and at home in the shower! Student performers have developed new confidence and a keen desire to express themselves in a different way.

Three shows are planned, on May 30, May 31 and June 1. Each show starts inside a big top set up on the lawn of the school, 839 Sutherland Ave., at 6:30 p.m. and will last about two hours. Tickets are almost sold out -­ don’t miss your chance to see this Canadian Classic.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, and $14 for seniors and students. See eventbrite.ca (search “chautauqua”) for tickets, or call the school at 250-­763-­3371.