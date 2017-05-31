Popular art camps return

Photo: KelownaArtGallery.com

Registration is underway for the Kelowna Art Gallery’s summer art camps for children and youth. Art Adventures camps are organized for preschool children ages 3 to 5, and two separate camps are offered for children ages 6 to 8, and ages 9 to 12. Full-day camps, half-day camps, and morning-only “mini camps” are scheduled Monday through Friday, beginning July 4 until August 25, 2016.



Leading the art camps and excursions to artists’ studios, Kasugai Gardens, Waterfront Park, the beach, and nearby private galleries this year are two local artists and instructors, Ryan Trafananko, and Lindsey Curtis.



Lindsey Curtis is entering her third year at Emily Carr University in the Bachelor of Fine Arts program. She is thrilled to bring her previous experience working with children at summer camps to Art Adventures this summer, and is looking forward to sharing her love of creating with children and youth.Ryan Trafananko is entering his final year in the Cultural Resource Management program at UVIC, with a focus in Public Programming within museums and galleries. Previously, Ryan majored in Creative Writing at UBCO and studied Communication Design at ECUAD. He is excited to bring his extensive arts background and passion for creative expression to the Art Adventures camps this summer.



During the camps, children can expect to develop skills in drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed media, and sculpture, while being inspired by the current exhibitions on view at the Gallery. Scheduled guest artists play a pivotal role at each of the camps, as they share their expertise with the children to help them develop a better understanding of art.



Class sizes for all of the Gallery’s camps are limited, which allows for more one-on-one instruction and enriches the experience for all participants.



The cost for a week of Preschool Mini Camps (daily: 9 am-11 am) is $90.00 for the general public, and $75.00 for members of the Kelowna Art Gallery; a week of Half-Day Camps (9 am-12 pm) is $125.00, or $110.00 for members; and a week of Day Camps (9 am-3 pm) is $160.00, or $145.00 for members.



A number of the Half-Day Camps also offer the option of adding on afternoon camps at Bumbershoot Theatre.



Those registering before June 1st will receive a 10% discount. For more information, or to register your child, please contact the Gallery at 250-762-2226 or view the camp information online at kelownaartgallery.com.