Cod Gone Wild @ Caetani

Photo: CodGoneWild.com

The Caetani Cultural Centre is pleased to welcome back BC's very own Celtic inspired band, Cod Gone Wild. They will be launching their much-anticipated new album, The Islander, and Vernon fans will be the first to hear their brand new songs and will be able to get their hands on a copy! If you haven't heard of them, click here to get to know each member of Cod Gone Wild, and hear a teaser of their groovy harmonies.



There will be a cash bar and catering will be provided by Basket Case Picnics. Doors open at 6pm, so get there early for your front row seats!



Tickets:

$25.00 for adults

$15.00 for youths ages 12-18

FREE for kids under 12.



Tickets are already on sale for this special event through the Caetani Centre's website and are limited, so don't miss out! Buy online now!