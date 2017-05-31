Beyonce bonds with Blue

42534
Pregnant superstar Beyonce turned Memorial Day on Monday into a second Mother's Day by bonding with daughter Blue Ivy before she welcomes twins.

The Formation hitmaker is expected to give birth imminently, and as she and husband Jay Z prepare to welcome the new additions to their family, they have been showering their five-year-old girl with a little extra love.

Beyonce shared a new Instagram photo of mother and daughter sharing a sweet kiss in the early hours of Tuesday.

The singer wore a blue bikini and matching sheer cover-up for the Memorial Day celebration, while her girl was dressed in a red and blue patterned one-piece swimsuit with a straw hat, complete with temporary tattoos on her arm and leg.

The proud mom simply captioned the image with a beaming smiley face emoji and added, "us".

It's the latest personal photo Beyonce has shared with fans online, after recently uploading shots of her Michael Jackson-inspired outfit for pal Jessica Alba's April birthday party, and giving fans an insight into her Moroccan-themed baby shower earlier this month.

Beyonce's mother, Tina, hosted the lavish bash at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California on 20 May, when guests included fellow expectant mom Serena Williams, and the star's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, was also present for the celebration, dubbed the "Carter Push Party".

The hip-hop supercouple announced the pregnancy news in February, but Beyonce has not yet revealed her due date. Her mom recently told Entertainment Tonight her daughter is doing well and is "ready to see her babies".

