Kathy Griffin's controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump's son has blasted comedienne Kathy Griffin for posting footage of herself holding his dad's decapitated head online.

On Tuesday, the My Life on the D-List star shared a video on Twitter of a shoot organized by shock-photographer Tyler Shields, in which she simulates the beheading of the U.S. leader. The graphic imagery caught the attention of his son, Donald Jr., who took to the micro-blogging site to slam the artistic work as "disgusting but not surprising".

"This is the left today," he noted in his tweet, blaming the shoot on liberal political beliefs. "They (the liberals) consider this acceptable."

He also argued that such a photo would not have been tolerated during President Obama's term in the White House.

Trump Jr. continued, "Imagine a conservative did this to Obama...?"

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of President Trump's political rival Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, also stepped in to share her thoughts on the image, slamming the photo as reviling.

"This is vile and wrong," Chelsea tweeted. "It is never funny to joke about killing a president."

Following the criticism, Kathy, 56, took to the social media site to defend herself, writing, "OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

Photographer Shields stands by his work, insisting the incendiary piece is just a moving work of art.

"It's art," he tells the New York Daily News. "I cannot stress enough that I respect the presidency of the United States and would never want anyone to be killed. But it's art. When you make art, you can do anything you want."