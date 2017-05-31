Priyanka Chopra criticized

Photo: All rights reserved. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been criticized online for baring her legs during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian actress was promoting her new movie Baywatch in Berlin, Germany earlier this week and managed to fit in a meeting with Modi, who was also in the capital city.

She posted a photograph of their meeting on Facebook on Tuesday and wrote in the caption, "Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you Narendra Modi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning."

Many fans took issue with her choice of clothing for the occasion, and accused her of "disrespecting" and "insulting" Modi by wearing a white floral dress which almost reached her knees when she was seated.

"May be ur an big international star but plz do have or show some respect in front of our PM Modi... look at you the way your sitting in front of him (sic)," one user commented, while another added, "It seems you have no minimum common sense of what to wear while going to meet such a big personality."

However, Priyanka didn't give into the criticism and hit back by sharing a picture of herself with her mom in which they are both showing off their legs. In the snap, Priyanka, who is wearing a denim dress, is cozying up to her mother Madhu, who is dressed in a miniskirt.

In the caption, she wrote, "Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch."

The actress is currently on hiatus from her TV series Quantico while promoting Baywatch. According to Variety.com, she is making the most of her time off and is in talks to join the indie drama A Kid Like Jake starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, which will shoot in June, and in talks to board comedy Isn't It Romantic opposite Rebel Wilson, which would film in July ahead of her return to Quantico in the autumn.