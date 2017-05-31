Janet Jackson reality show

Photo: All rights reserved. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson is reportedly in negotiations to film her own reality show

The 51-year-old sister of late superstar Michael Jackson is said to be in talks with streaming website Netflix for a lucrative deal to film a 10-part fly-on-the-wall documentary show.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, Janet's reality show will give fans a unique look into the Control singer's intimate world as she juggles first-time motherhood, resumes her tour and copes with the fallout of her split from husband Wissam Al Mana.

"Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus 10 years ago," a source told The Sun.

"The show will run as a 10-part documentary and will feature recording sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour.

"Netflix are negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well."

The news comes months after the pop icon and her estranged husband, billionaire Qatari businessman Wissam, welcomed their son Eissa into the world. However, the couple separated shortly after, following five years of marriage, amid reports of his controlling behavior.

Janet confirmed the split via a video message posted on social media at the beginning of May and also revealed she'll be resuming the postponed Unbreakable World Tour, which has now been renamed the State of the World Tour.

"I'm so excited, you guys, so excited," she gushed. "It's not about politics, it's about people, the world, relationships and just love... I cannot wait to see you on stage. September 7th."