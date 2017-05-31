41299
Griffin: 'I went too far'

Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The comic apologized later for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I sincerely apologize," she said in a second video. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

"I made a mistake, and I was wrong," she says.

The video had apparently been removed from Shields' blog by late Tuesday.

