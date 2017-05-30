Mel B's birthday reunion

Photo: All rights reserved. Mel B

Mel B celebrated her birthday by reuniting with her estranged mother Andrea to pay tribute to her dad Martin.

The former Spice Girl has been estranged from her mother for eight years, but reached out after her father's death and her separation from husband Stephen Belafonte in March.

Mel, full name Melanie Brown, shared a picture on Instagram of herself and her three daughters Phoenix Chi, 18, Angel, 10, and Madison, five, with their grandmother to memorialize Martin on the singer's 42nd birthday on Monday.

"My eyes are closed but I see and feel you dad, you are missed every second of everyday me my mum my 3 daughters today celebrated you for being the most important man in our lives #restinpeacedaddy (sic)," she captioned the image.

The post was her first on the photo sharing site since several initially marking Martin's passing. He died at 63 after a five year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

During the family reunion and birthday celebrations, Andrea wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday melanie (sic) this is my message to you! I love love u soooo much."

Mother and daughter reportedly fell out over Mel's nine year marriage to Stephen. The estranged couple are now involved in a bitter divorce battle amid allegations he coerced the singer into three-way sex sessions and subjected her to physical abuse.

Stephen, who is claiming hundreds of thousands of dollars in spousal support, has hit back on social media, calling Mel a "liar" in posts on Instagram. He is requesting joint custody of Madison, their only child together.

Although Andrea has refused to comment on her daughter's break-up, last month Mel's sister Danielle wrote on Instagram, "8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again.I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you (stephen) are a sorry excuse of a man !!"