Tiger Woods apologizes

Golfer Tiger Woods has issued a formal apology to fans and loved ones for his Monday morning arrest.

The sportsman was taken into custody by police in Jupiter, Florida during the early hours of Memorial Day holiday for driving under the influence, and shortly after his release from jail, the 41-year-old offered up his version of events surrounding the scandalous incident.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he explained in a statement. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly."

Tiger recently underwent back surgery for the fourth time and in light of his DUI arrest, the athlete insists he will try his best to ensure he is managing his medications properly moving forward.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans," he wrote. "I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

Tiger also took the opportunity to dismiss a TMZ report, in which he was described as "arrogant" during his arrest.

According to the outlet, he refused to take a breathalyzer test for officers and was acting rowdy, but Woods insists his conduct was respectful throughout the process.

"I fully co-operated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Dept. and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism," the golfer concluded.

