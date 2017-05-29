Tiger Moon album release

Photo: tigermoonmusic.com

Okanagan folk act Tiger Moon is releasing their first full-length album Canada-wide on Friday June 9th, and they will be hosting a live-streamed album release performance at The Kelowna Forum that evening. The performance will include a myriad of Okanagan musicians in an 8-piece orchestra, featuring all of the songs from the album Cariboo & Whiskey.

Tiger Moon is a favourite folk act in BC, weaving stories with their boot stomps, warm guitar, bubbly mandolin and syrup-soaked harmonies. They have been performing all over BC and Alberta recently in an effort to promote the new album, and are back home for a short period before they take back to the road on a summer tour that includes 5 festivals, and over 25 BC & Alberta performances.

Tickets are available at The Bean Scene Downtown, Milkcrate Records, Dunnenzies Downtown, and Mosaic Books.

Recording of Cariboo & Whiskey took place in 150 year-old churches in the gold-rush town of Barkerville, BC over a cold week in January, 2017. The band assembled a team of BC creatives to join them in capturing the experience – a task which took over two years. Album mixing and engineering was completed by Mike Pedersen (My Kind Of Karma, Dragstrip Devils) at Music City Studio in Kelowna, and mastering was completed by Pete Lyman (Weezer, Sturgill Simpson) at Infrasonic Sound in Los Angeles.

The album is currently available for presale on iTunes and at their Bandcamp, and will be officially available Nationally on June 9th.