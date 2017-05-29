Trooper @ Royal Lepage

K96.3 Presents:



“Raise a Little Hell", with Trooper in West Kelowna June 2, 2017 at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna!



Schell Shock Entertainment Inc. and TCB Rock 'n Roll Legends are proud to present Canadian rock icons-Trooper in concert. This will be the first live concert at Royal LePage Place in its 9 year history.

Schell Shock Entertainment Inc. is run by local West Kelowna concert promoter, Mike Schell. Mike is a long time coach with the West Kelowna Minor Hockey Association and is happy to partner with the association, along with TCB Rock 'N Roll Legends. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated money to West Kelowna Minor Hockey to be given as a bursary for underprivileged youth to play minor hockey in West Kelowna.



This event is an All Ages Show

All seats reserved

Tickets prices for floor seats are $60 plus service charge. Grandstand seating and standing room tickets are $50 plus service charge. Tickets are available online at www.etixnow.com or by phone – 1 –888-790-1477.



Show sponsors include K96.3 Kelowna's Classic Rock, Castanet.net, Westside Weekly and Manchester Signs, Printing & Graphics.

