42761
39499

Entertainment  

Trooper @ Royal Lepage

- | Story: 198194

K96.3 Presents:

“Raise a Little Hell", with Trooper in West Kelowna June 2, 2017 at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna!

Schell Shock Entertainment Inc. and TCB Rock 'n Roll Legends are proud to present Canadian rock icons-Trooper in concert. This will be the first live concert at Royal LePage Place in its 9 year history.
Schell Shock Entertainment Inc. is run by local West Kelowna concert promoter, Mike Schell. Mike is a long time coach with the West Kelowna Minor Hockey Association and is happy to partner with the association, along with TCB Rock 'N Roll Legends.  A portion of each ticket sold will be donated money to West Kelowna Minor Hockey to be given as a bursary for underprivileged youth to play minor hockey in West Kelowna.

This event is an All Ages Show 
All seats reserved
Tickets prices for floor seats are  $60 plus service charge.  Grandstand seating and standing room tickets are $50 plus service charge.  Tickets are available online at www.etixnow.com or by phone – 1 –888-790-1477.

Show sponsors include K96.3  Kelowna's Classic Rock, Castanet.net, Westside Weekly and Manchester Signs, Printing & Graphics.
 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017

Galleries
Monday Sports Gifs just got way more interesting!   untitled untitled Teacher in pink tutu schools a student untitled What a...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 29, 2017 (2)
Galleries
New rules have been introduced.   Sleight of sand untitled...
Both drivers walked away from this terrifying crash at the Indy 500
Must Watch
Scott Dixon was launched in the air after colliding with the back...
Ben Stiller and his wife split
Showbiz
Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have split. The funnyman and...


41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
41727


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


42445
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39180



40014