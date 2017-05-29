Grande monitored by police

42761
Police officials in Ariana Grande's home town of Boca Raton, Florida have stepped up their presence around her mother's house following the terrorist attack at her recent U.K. concert.

The Side To Side hitmaker flew back home with her mum Joan just hours after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber outside her gig at the Manchester Arena on 22 May, and subsequently suspended a number of dates on her European tour.

Sources tell TMZ.com Joan typically hires additional security guards to monitor the family property whenever Ariana stays for a visit, but this time, she has also been granted extra protection from the local police force.

Two cop cars have been stationed outside Joan's home since she returned to Florida with Ariana on Tuesday, while authorities have also had officers patrol the neighborhood more actively in light of the concert bombing.

The news emerges after Ariana shared her first full personal statement about the tragedy online, vowing to return to Manchester to perform a star-studded benefit show for those affected by the tragedy.

Reports suggest the gig could take place as soon as next weekend.

Upon her return to social media on Friday, Ariana, 23, also expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.

"There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better," she wrote. "However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

"The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

