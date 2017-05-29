Jaden Smith blasts hotel staff

42761
Jaden Smith has criticized staff at a top Toronto, Canada hotel after alleging his breakfast was "spiked" with cheese.

The Karate Kid actor, the son of Hollywood stars Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, had been residing at the Four Seasons hotel while shooting a new movie in the city, but it appears he has been forced to find a new place to stay after an incident on Saturday.

Jaden took to Twitter to rant about his less than savory experience at the luxury establishment.

"The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf (sic)," he wrote in his first message, before continuing, "I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List."

The 18-year-old then fired off two more tweets detailing how his hotel visit had turned sour.

"The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I'm Surprised I'm Still Alive," he told his 6.3 million fans, "After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room."

It's not clear whether Jaden has an allergy or intolerance to dairy products, but in 2016, he discussed his interest in following a vegan diet.

Jaden hasn't elaborated on his claims since the Twitter outburst, and a representative for the Four Seasons has refused to comment on the alleged incident.

The young star is believed to be filming forthcoming drama Life In A Year in Toronto. In the movie, he portrays a 17-year-old who sets out to treat his terminally ill girlfriend to a lifetime of experiences in her final 12 months.

The project, directed by Mitja Okorn, also features Cara Delevingne, Terrence Howard, and Nia Long.

39499