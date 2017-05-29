Miranda Kerr weds

Photo: All rights reserved. Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr

Model Miranda Kerr has tied the knot with Evan Spiegel at their Brentwood, California home.

The Australian beauty exchanged vows with the Snapchat founder in front of around 40 guests in an intimate backyard ceremony on Saturday.

"For a small wedding, it has been a huge production," a source tells People.com. "The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan."

The stars met in 2014 and announced their engagement last July after 13 months of dating.

Miranda broke the news to fans on Instagram by sharing a photo of her large round solitaire engagement ring in a black-and-white snap, which also featured animated versions of the couple, with Evan on one knee. The cartoon also had the words: "Marry me!"

"I said yes!!!" she captioned the image, adding a series of hearts and smiley face emojis with hearts as eyes.

The news emerged two months after Miranda and Evan decided to move in together, spending $12 million on their four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion.

It's the first marriage for Evan, 26, and the second for Miranda, 34. She was previously wed to British actor Orlando Bloom, the father of her six-year-old son Flynn, from 2010 to 2013.

The model recently admitted she wouldn't be opposed to expanding her family.

"I am very content with having just one (child), but I am definitely open to the possibility of having more," she said. "(Flynn) will often say, 'My friends have brothers or sisters, will I have a brother or sister one day?' I say, 'Maybe, honey.'"