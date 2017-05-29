41717
Ben Stiller and his wife split

Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have split.

The funnyman and Christine Taylor announced the sad news in a joint statement on Friday.

It reads: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The couple met while shooting a TV pilot and wed in Kauai, Hawaii in May, 2000. The Stillers are parents to daughter Ella Olivia, 15, and 11-year-old son Quinlin Dempsey.

Taylor has often appeared in her husband's movies and had leading roles in Zoolander, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Tropic Thunder. She also appeared in the Zoolander sequel last year.

The couple hit the red carpet together for the film's premiere and gushed about its relationship.

"It's the best," Taylor told Entertainment Tonight. "The reality is there's such an unspoken connection. I feel, like, for us, when we first met, it was on set... He's amazing."

They both agreed that a good sense of humor is the secret to a lasting marriage, with Ben adding, "I think you got to laugh, because after a while, you know, life is life. We all have to deal with what life throws at us, so you got to have a sense of humor about it. If you can share that, at the end, it makes a huge difference."

40014