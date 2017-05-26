41717
Grande says she'll be back

Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday's deadly bombing at her show there.

In a statement both defiant and heavy with emotion, the pop star on Friday wrote to her fans, saying "we won't let hate win" and "we won't let this divide us." She apologized for any pain and offered to "extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours."

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," she wrote.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and cancelled several European shows, including two London shows, after the bombing, which left 22 dead. The tour will restart June 7 in Paris.

"From the day I started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate. To heal, to feel safe and to be themselves," she wrote. "This will not change that."

"They will be on my mind and in my heart every day, and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," Grande wrote.

