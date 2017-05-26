42534
KISS cancels Manchester

KISS has cancelled its show at the arena where deadly terrorist attacks occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, earlier this week.

Live Nation announced Friday that the rock group's May 30 concert at Manchester Arena will not take place. Band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer said in a statement that they "are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester."

The bombing on Monday night claimed the lives of 22 people, many of them teenagers and their parents. Refunds for the KISS show will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase.

The band said its "thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time."

39613