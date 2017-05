Photo: Contributed

The OK Corral is having a banner year with live music and tonight is no exception.

Teaming up with Country 100.7, Costco raising funds for The Children's Miracle Network, one of Canada's top country acts, Charlie Major hits the stage tonight with Tiger Moon at 7pm tonight. Doors Open at 6.

Tickets are $39 if purchased ahead at The OK Corral Liquor Store, $49 at the door Ok Corral Cabaret Door.