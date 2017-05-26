Katy Perry livestreams gig

Photo: All rights reserved. Katy Perry

Katy Perry allowed fans around the world to enjoy her intimate Thursday night London concert by streaming the performance online.

The Grammy-winner shared a livestream video, titled Round 2, via Twitter ahead of the show, so her followers could have "the best seat in the house."

The 32-year-old pop sensation then performed her new track Bon Appetit and older hits including I Kissed a Girl in front of a small audience of 90 people at the Water Rats venue. At one point she even asked an eager fan to hold her phone and help film the 22 minute show, which opened with a soulful rendition of Chained to the Rhythm.

It's not clear why she chose to perform the low-key gig at such an intimate setting, but she recently offered to play at the Water Rats to celebrate pal Roman Kemp's new London radio show - she phoned in to his Capital London Breakfast Show on 2 May with a special message for the host.

She said, "You know, I'm going to be coming to the U.K., actually quite a lot coming up... Let's go to the pub, let's knock some down, and I'm going to suggest we go to Water Rats... I'm going to go to The Water Rats, and I'm going to play a show and you're coming and I think some people that are listening are going to be coming if they want to come. And we're going to drink some beers and we're going to sing some songs!"

The London show was Perry's first since a terrorist explosion claimed the lives of 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday, and she took a moment during her performance to address the tragedy.

"It's awful. It's awful," she tearfully told attendees. "Whatever you can do to help, you should... and if you can't do anything that's fine. But what you should do is not let them (terrorists) win."

She then asked for a moment of silence before resuming the show.